SINGAPORE, Jan 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0133 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 117.23 116.91 -0.27 Sing dlr 1.4396 1.4396 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 32.037 31.993 -0.14 Korean won 1203.90 1193.00 -0.91 Baht 35.78 35.67 -0.30 Peso 49.615 49.520 -0.19 Rupiah 13385 13360 -0.19 Rupee 67.96 67.96 -0.01 Ringgit 4.4760 4.4710 -0.11 Yuan 6.9300 6.9330 +0.04 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 117.23 117.07 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.4396 1.4490 +0.65 Taiwan dlr 32.037 32.279 +0.76 Korean won 1203.90 1207.70 +0.32 Baht 35.78 35.80 +0.07 Peso 49.62 49.72 +0.21 Rupiah 13385 13470 +0.64 Rupee 67.96 67.92 -0.06 Ringgit 4.4760 4.4845 +0.19 Yuan 6.9300 6.9467 +0.24 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)