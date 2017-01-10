Jan 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0139 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 115.99 116.04 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.4361 1.4364 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 32.058 32.106 +0.15 Korean won 1202.20 1208.30 +0.51 Baht 35.63 35.74 +0.31 Peso 49.590 49.620 +0.06 Rupiah 13315 13360 +0.34 Rupee 68.21 68.21 +0.01 Ringgit 4.4730 4.4750 +0.04 Yuan 6.9293 6.9330 +0.05 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 115.99 117.07 +0.93 Sing dlr 1.4361 1.4490 +0.90 Taiwan dlr 32.058 32.279 +0.69 Korean won 1202.20 1207.70 +0.46 Baht 35.63 35.80 +0.49 Peso 49.59 49.72 +0.26 Rupiah 13315 13470 +1.16 Rupee 68.21 67.92 -0.42 Ringgit 4.4730 4.4845 +0.26 Yuan 6.9293 6.9467 +0.25 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)