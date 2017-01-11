Jan 11 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0158 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0158 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 115.91 115.78 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.4363 1.4362 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 31.940 31.948 +0.03 Korean won 1197.30 1194.60 -0.23 Baht 35.57 35.60 +0.10 Peso 49.515 49.505 -0.02 Rupiah 13315 13310 -0.04 Rupee 68.18 68.19 +0.01 Ringgit 4.4730 4.4730 0.00 Yuan 6.9269 6.9245 -0.03 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 115.91 117.07 +1.00 Sing dlr 1.4363 1.4490 +0.88 Taiwan dlr 31.940 32.279 +1.06 Korean won 1197.30 1207.70 +0.87 Baht 35.57 35.80 +0.67 Peso 49.52 49.72 +0.41 Rupiah 13315 13470 +1.16 Rupee 68.18 67.92 -0.38 Ringgit 4.4730 4.4845 +0.26 Yuan 6.9269 6.9467 +0.29 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)