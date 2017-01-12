Jan 12 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 115.07 115.41 +0.30 Sing dlr 1.4281 1.4267 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 31.747 31.935 +0.59 Korean won 1183.60 1196.40 +1.08 Baht 35.39 35.56 +0.49 Peso 49.575 49.625 +0.10 Rupiah 13285 13328 +0.32 Rupee 68.32 68.33 +0.01 Ringgit 4.4620 4.4700 +0.18 Yuan 6.9225 6.9360 +0.20 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 115.07 117.07 +1.74 Sing dlr 1.4281 1.4490 +1.46 Taiwan dlr 31.747 32.279 +1.68 Korean won 1183.60 1207.70 +2.04 Baht 35.39 35.80 +1.18 Peso 49.58 49.72 +0.29 Rupiah 13285 13470 +1.39 Rupee 68.32 67.92 -0.59 Ringgit 4.4620 4.4845 +0.50 Yuan 6.9225 6.9467 +0.35 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)