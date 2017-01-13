SINGAPORE, Jan 13 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0150 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0150 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 114.86 114.75 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.4262 1.4272 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 31.595 31.780 +0.59 Korean won 1177.35 1184.70 +0.62 Baht 35.37 35.37 +0.00 Peso 49.620 49.480 -0.28 Rupiah 13300 13285 -0.11 Rupee 68.09 68.08 -0.01 Ringgit 4.4600 4.4560 -0.09 Yuan 6.9002 6.8901 -0.15 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 114.86 117.07 +1.92 Sing dlr 1.4262 1.4490 +1.60 Taiwan dlr 31.595 32.279 +2.16 Korean won 1177.35 1207.70 +2.58 Baht 35.37 35.80 +1.23 Peso 49.62 49.72 +0.20 Rupiah 13300 13470 +1.28 Rupee 68.09 67.92 -0.24 Ringgit 4.4600 4.4845 +0.55 Yuan 6.9002 6.9467 +0.67 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)