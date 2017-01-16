Jan 16 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0157 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0157 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 114.28 114.55 +0.24 Sing dlr 1.4292 1.4275 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 31.645 31.602 -0.14 Korean won 1179.91 1174.70 -0.44 Baht 35.45 35.40 -0.14 Peso 49.850 49.640 -0.42 Rupiah 13350 13323 -0.20 Rupee 68.15 68.16 +0.01 Ringgit 4.4640 4.4600 -0.09 Yuan 6.8934 6.9022 +0.13 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 114.28 117.07 +2.44 Sing dlr 1.4292 1.4490 +1.39 Taiwan dlr 31.645 32.279 +2.00 Korean won 1179.91 1207.70 +2.36 Baht 35.45 35.80 +1.00 Peso 49.85 49.72 -0.26 Rupiah 13350 13470 +0.90 Rupee 68.15 67.92 -0.34 Ringgit 4.4640 4.4845 +0.46 Yuan 6.8934 6.9467 +0.77 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)