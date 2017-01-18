Jan 18 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0151 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 112.91 112.62 -0.26 Sing dlr 1.4184 1.4154 -0.21 Taiwan dlr 31.498 31.603 +0.33 Korean won 1166.10 1174.50 +0.72 Baht 35.27 35.30 +0.09 Peso 49.770 49.830 +0.12 Rupiah 13325 13350 +0.19 Rupee 67.95 67.95 -0.01 Ringgit 4.4440 4.4600 +0.36 Yuan 6.8483 6.8501 +0.03 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 112.91 117.07 +3.68 Sing dlr 1.4184 1.4490 +2.16 Taiwan dlr 31.498 32.279 +2.48 Korean won 1166.10 1207.70 +3.57 Baht 35.27 35.80 +1.51 Peso 49.77 49.72 -0.10 Rupiah 13325 13470 +1.09 Rupee 67.95 67.92 -0.04 Ringgit 4.4440 4.4845 +0.91 Yuan 6.8483 6.9467 +1.44 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE)