Jan 19 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 114.75 114.64 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.4291 1.4295 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 31.599 31.586 -0.04 Korean won 1177.35 1166.70 -0.90 Baht 35.42 35.30 -0.35 Peso 49.945 49.790 -0.31 Rupiah 13375 13340 -0.26 Rupee 68.08 68.08 0.00 Ringgit 4.4510 4.4430 -0.18 Yuan 6.8640 6.8432 -0.30 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 114.75 117.07 +2.02 Sing dlr 1.4291 1.4490 +1.39 Taiwan dlr 31.599 32.279 +2.15 Korean won 1177.35 1207.70 +2.58 Baht 35.42 35.80 +1.07 Peso 49.95 49.72 -0.45 Rupiah 13375 13470 +0.71 Rupee 68.08 67.92 -0.24 Ringgit 4.4510 4.4845 +0.75 Yuan 6.8640 6.9467 +1.20 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)