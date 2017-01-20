Jan 20 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 114.71 114.85 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.4246 1.4255 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 31.501 31.623 +0.39 Korean won 1173.99 1177.60 +0.31 Baht 35.33 35.38 +0.13 Peso 49.910 49.980 +0.14 Rupiah 13380 13368 -0.09 Rupee 68.12 68.13 +0.01 Ringgit 4.4450 4.4470 +0.04 Yuan 6.8660 6.8750 +0.13 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 114.71 117.07 +2.06 Sing dlr 1.4246 1.4490 +1.71 Taiwan dlr 31.501 32.279 +2.47 Korean won 1173.99 1207.70 +2.87 Baht 35.33 35.80 +1.33 Peso 49.91 49.72 -0.38 Rupiah 13380 13470 +0.67 Rupee 68.12 67.92 -0.29 Ringgit 4.4450 4.4845 +0.89 Yuan 6.8660 6.9467 +1.18 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)