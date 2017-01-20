* Most Asian currencies inch higher versus dollar * Yellen sounds less hawkish than some expected * China Q4 GDP bit better than expected, Asia FX hold gains (Adds text, updates prices) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Most Asian currencies edged higher on Friday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen sounded less hawkish than some expected, and as China's fourth-quarter economic growth slightly exceeded expectations. The South Korean won rose 0.7 percent and most other emerging Asian currencies also clawed higher as the dollar lost momentum after the latest comments from Yellen. With monetary policy still modestly accommodative, the U.S. central bank should continue to raise interest rates slowly or risk harm to the recovery the Fed has sought to nurture, Yellen said on Thursday. Yellen didn't come across as sounding excessively hawkish, said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist for Mizuho Bank. Market participants are likely to stick to a cautious trading stance for now, ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president later on Friday, he added. "It's reasonable to say that no one is going either long or short dollar aggressively into the inauguration weekend," Varathan said. Asian currencies held on to their gains after data showed that China's economy grew 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 from the same period a year earlier, slightly higher than market expectations for 6.7 percent growth. The Chinese yuan edged up 0.1 percent, even as short-term funding costs in China fell sharply after the central bank pumped a record amount of liquidity into the markets, in an apparent attempt to avert a cash crunch ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0447 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 114.74 114.85 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.4245 1.4255 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 31.492 31.623 +0.42 Korean won 1169.80 1177.60 +0.67 Baht 35.32 35.38 +0.16 Peso 49.875 49.980 +0.21 Rupiah 13375 13368 -0.05 Rupee 68.08 68.13 +0.07 Ringgit 4.4450 4.4470 +0.04 Yuan 6.8669 6.8750 +0.12 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 114.74 117.07 +2.03 Sing dlr 1.4245 1.4490 +1.72 Taiwan dlr 31.492 32.279 +2.50 Korean won 1169.80 1207.70 +3.24 Baht 35.32 35.80 +1.36 Peso 49.88 49.72 -0.31 Rupiah 13375 13470 +0.71 Rupee 68.08 67.92 -0.23 Ringgit 4.4450 4.4845 +0.89 Yuan 6.8669 6.9467 +1.16 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Additional reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch in SHANGHAI; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)