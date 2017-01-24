Jan 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0202 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 112.87 112.70 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.4167 1.4176 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 31.340 31.431 +0.29 Korean won 1162.19 1165.50 +0.28 Baht 35.21 35.29 +0.24 Peso 49.800 49.870 +0.14 Rupiah 13320 13355 +0.26 Rupee 68.20 68.21 +0.01 Ringgit 4.4340 4.4360 +0.05 Yuan 6.8575 6.8540 -0.05 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 112.87 117.07 +3.72 Sing dlr 1.4167 1.4490 +2.28 Taiwan dlr 31.340 32.279 +3.00 Korean won 1162.19 1207.70 +3.92 Baht 35.21 35.80 +1.70 Peso 49.80 49.72 -0.16 Rupiah 13320 13470 +1.13 Rupee 68.20 67.92 -0.41 Ringgit 4.4340 4.4845 +1.14 Yuan 6.8575 6.9467 +1.30 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE)