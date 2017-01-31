Jan 31 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0136 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 113.73 113.80 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.4201 1.4206 +0.04 Taiwan dlr* 31.360 31.360 0.00 Korean won 1167.14 1159.20 -0.68 Baht 35.20 35.27 +0.20 Peso 49.765 49.820 +0.11 Rupiah 13340 13340 0.00 Rupee 67.95 67.95 +0.01 Ringgit 4.4260 4.4300 +0.09 Yuan* 6.8807 6.8807 0.00 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 113.73 117.07 +2.94 Sing dlr 1.4201 1.4490 +2.04 Taiwan dlr 31.330 32.279 +3.03 Korean won 1167.14 1207.70 +3.48 Baht 35.20 35.80 +1.72 Peso 49.77 49.72 -0.09 Rupiah 13340 13470 +0.97 Rupee 67.95 67.92 -0.04 Ringgit 4.4260 4.4845 +1.32 Yuan 6.8807 6.9467 +0.96 * Taiwan's financial markets are closed from Jan. 27 to Feb. 1. * Chinese financial markets will be closed from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2 for the Lunar New Year holiday. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)