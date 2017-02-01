Feb 1 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0138 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 112.96 112.79 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.4126 1.4090 -0.25 Taiwan dlr* 31.360 31.360 +0.00 Korean won 1153.50 1162.10 +0.75 Baht 35.13 35.20 +0.20 Peso 49.760 49.770 +0.02 Rupiah 13350 13347 -0.02 Rupee 67.87 67.86 -0.01 Ringgit 4.4280 4.4280 +0.00 Yuan* 6.8807 6.8807 +0.00 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 112.96 117.07 +3.64 Sing dlr 1.4126 1.4490 +2.58 Taiwan dlr 31.330 32.279 +3.03 Korean won 1153.50 1207.70 +4.70 Baht 35.13 35.80 +1.92 Peso 49.76 49.72 -0.08 Rupiah 13350 13470 +0.90 Rupee 67.87 67.92 +0.08 Ringgit 4.4280 4.4845 +1.28 Yuan 6.8807 6.9467 +0.96 * Taiwan's financial markets are closed from Jan. 27 to Feb. 1. * Chinese financial markets will be closed from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2 for the Lunar New Year holiday. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)