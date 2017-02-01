(Adds text, updates prices)
* Won touches 2-1/2 month high vs dollar in onshore trade
* Baht and Indian rupee edge higher
* Trump, Navarro comments weigh on U.S. dollar
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Feb 1 The South Korean won hit a
2-1/2 month high and some other Asian currencies held firm,
after comments from U.S. President Donald Trump and his trade
adviser raised fears that the United States may be shifting away
from a "strong dollar" policy.
Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro criticised Germany, Japan
and China on Tuesday, saying the three key U.S. trading partners
were engaged in devaluing their currencies to U.S. disadvantage.
Asian currencies edged higher after the dollar fell broadly
on Tuesday in the wake of the comments by Trump and Navarro.
"This suggests that perhaps there might be a shift in terms
of the strong dollar policy," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia
research for ANZ.
The comments by Trump and Navarro suggest that their
preference is for a rise in the currencies of countries such as
Germany, Japan, and China, against which the United States has a
trade deficit, Goh said.
If such trade frictions between the United States and its
trading partners were to persist, it would not benefit global
trade and would not be be positive for Asian currencies, .
The won rose to 1,153.4 per dollar at one point
on Wednesday, its strongest level since Nov. 10.
"We expect the U.S. to start playing the devaluation game
and its trade negotiators to cite large bilateral trade
surpluses with the U.S. as grounds for China, Japan and Korea to
appreciate their currencies," Tim Condon, head of Asia research
for ING said in a note.
Elsewhere, the Indian rupee touched a high of 67.62
against the dollar, its highest level since mid-December.
The Thai baht edged up around 0.2 percent from levels seen
in late Asian trade on Tuesday. The baht stood at about 35.14
, hovering near a 2-1/2 month high of 35.095 set on
Tuesday.
Most Asian currencies have risen since the start of the
year, gaining as investors pared back their bullish bets on the
greenback, which had rallied late last year in the wake of
Trump's election to president in early November.
"The euphoria has ended for now," said a trader for a
Japanese bank in Singapore, adding that the dollar seems to be
in the midst of a broad pull-back phase for now.
In addition to Trump's policies and remarks, the near-term
focus for investors is the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary
policy statement due later on Wednesday.
While the Fed is widely expected to keep the federal funds
rate unchanged at a range of 0.50 percent to 0.75 percent this
week, investors will be watching for any changes in the Fed's
assessment of economic conditions.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0530 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous Pct
day Move
Japan yen 113.20 112.79 -0.36
Sing dlr 1.4129 1.4090 -0.28
Taiwan dlr* 31.360 31.360 +0.00
Korean won 1156.70 1162.10 +0.47
Baht 35.14 35.20 +0.17
Peso 49.800 49.770 -0.06
Rupiah 13355 13347 -0.06
Rupee 67.63 67.86 +0.34
Ringgit 4.4280 4.4280 +0.00
Yuan* 6.8807 6.8807 +0.00
Change so far in
2017
Currency Latest bid End prev Pct
year Move
Japan yen 113.20 117.07 +3.42
Sing dlr 1.4129 1.4490 +2.56
Taiwan dlr 31.330 32.279 +3.03
Korean won 1156.70 1207.70 +4.41
Baht 35.14 35.80 +1.89
Peso 49.80 49.72 -0.16
Rupiah 13355 13470 +0.86
Rupee 67.63 67.92 +0.43
Ringgit 4.4280 4.4845 +1.28
Yuan 6.8807 6.9467 +0.96
* Taiwan's financial markets are closed from Jan. 27 to Feb. 1.
* Chinese financial markets will be closed from Jan. 27 to Feb.
2 for the Lunar New Year holiday.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Eric Meijer)