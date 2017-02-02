Feb 2 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0138 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 113.12 113.27 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.4120 1.4128 +0.06 Taiwan dlr* 31.165 31.360 +0.63 Korean won 1151.80 1158.10 +0.55 Baht 35.09 35.12 +0.08 Peso 49.775 49.820 +0.09 Rupiah 13375 13370 -0.04 Rupee 67.48 67.47 -0.01 Ringgit 4.4340 4.4280 -0.14 Yuan* 6.8807 6.8807 +0.00 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 113.12 117.07 +3.49 Sing dlr 1.4120 1.4490 +2.62 Taiwan dlr 31.165 32.279 +3.57 Korean won 1151.80 1207.70 +4.85 Baht 35.09 35.80 +2.05 Peso 49.78 49.72 -0.11 Rupiah 13375 13470 +0.71 Rupee 67.48 67.92 +0.66 Ringgit 4.4340 4.4845 +1.14 Yuan 6.8807 6.9467 +0.96 * Onshore trading in the Taiwan dollar re-opened after being closed from Jan. 27 to Feb. 1 for the Lunar New Year holiday. * Chinese financial markets will be closed from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2 for the Lunar New Year holiday. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)