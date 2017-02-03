Feb 3 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0142 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 112.66 112.81 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.4114 1.4114 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 31.000 31.101 +0.33 Korean won 1145.70 1146.80 +0.10 Baht 35.08 35.06 -0.07 Peso 49.790 49.755 -0.07 Rupiah 13360 13350 -0.07 Rupee 67.37 67.37 +0.00 Ringgit 4.4240 4.4220 -0.05 Yuan 6.8725 6.8807 +0.12 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 112.66 117.07 +3.91 Sing dlr 1.4114 1.4490 +2.66 Taiwan dlr 31.000 32.279 +4.13 Korean won 1145.70 1207.70 +5.41 Baht 35.08 35.80 +2.05 Peso 49.79 49.72 -0.14 Rupiah 13360 13470 +0.82 Rupee 67.37 67.92 +0.82 Ringgit 4.4240 4.4845 +1.37 Yuan 6.8725 6.9467 +1.08 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)