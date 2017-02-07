Feb 7 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0239 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0239 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 111.80 111.73 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.4131 1.4083 -0.34 Taiwan dlr 30.995 30.943 -0.17 Korean won 1141.63 1137.90 -0.33 Baht 35.02 35.01 -0.02 Peso 49.630 49.690 +0.12 Rupiah 13315 13320 +0.04 Rupee 67.21 67.23 +0.02 Ringgit 4.4340 4.4270 -0.16 Yuan 6.8640 6.8639 -0.00 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 111.80 117.07 +4.71 Sing dlr 1.4131 1.4490 +2.54 Taiwan dlr 30.995 32.279 +4.14 Korean won 1141.63 1207.70 +5.79 Baht 35.02 35.80 +2.25 Peso 49.63 49.72 +0.18 Rupiah 13315 13470 +1.16 Rupee 67.21 67.92 +1.05 Ringgit 4.4340 4.4845 +1.14 Yuan 6.8640 6.9467 +1.20 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE)