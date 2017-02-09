Feb 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0143 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 112.15 111.93 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.4171 1.4168 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 31.085 31.128 +0.14 Korean won 1146.97 1147.20 +0.02 Baht 35.00 35.05 +0.14 Peso 49.900 49.870 -0.06 Rupiah 13305 13320 +0.11 Rupee 67.19 67.19 +0.00 Ringgit 4.4370 4.4370 +0.00 Yuan 6.8668 6.8715 +0.07 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 112.15 117.07 +4.39 Sing dlr 1.4171 1.4490 +2.25 Taiwan dlr 31.085 32.279 +3.84 Korean won 1146.97 1207.70 +5.29 Baht 35.00 35.80 +2.30 Peso 49.90 49.72 -0.36 Rupiah 13305 13470 +1.24 Rupee 67.19 67.92 +1.09 Ringgit 4.4370 4.4845 +1.07 Yuan 6.8668 6.9467 +1.16 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)