Feb 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0148 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 113.66 113.26 -0.36 Sing dlr 1.4208 1.4206 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 31.095 31.046 -0.16 Korean won 1151.83 1145.80 -0.52 Baht 35.06 35.00 -0.17 Peso 49.930 49.870 -0.12 Rupiah 13315 13300 -0.11 Rupee 66.84 66.85 +0.01 Ringgit 4.4430 4.4370 -0.14 Yuan 6.8742 6.8675 -0.10 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 113.66 117.07 +3.00 Sing dlr 1.4208 1.4490 +1.98 Taiwan dlr 31.095 32.279 +3.81 Korean won 1151.83 1207.70 +4.85 Baht 35.06 35.80 +2.12 Peso 49.93 49.72 -0.42 Rupiah 13315 13470 +1.16 Rupee 66.84 67.92 +1.61 Ringgit 4.4430 4.4845 +0.93 Yuan 6.8742 6.9467 +1.05 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)