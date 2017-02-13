Feb 13 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0139 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 113.92 113.19 -0.64 Sing dlr 1.4237 1.4220 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 31.028 31.051 +0.07 Korean won 1150.93 1150.60 -0.03 Baht 35.05 35.07 +0.05 Peso 49.920 49.860 -0.12 Rupiah 13330 13315 -0.11 Rupee 66.88 66.89 +0.01 Ringgit 4.4450 4.4420 -0.07 Yuan 6.8885 6.8775 -0.16 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 113.92 117.07 +2.77 Sing dlr 1.4237 1.4490 +1.78 Taiwan dlr 31.028 32.279 +4.03 Korean won 1150.93 1207.70 +4.93 Baht 35.05 35.80 +2.14 Peso 49.92 49.72 -0.40 Rupiah 13330 13470 +1.05 Rupee 66.88 67.92 +1.56 Ringgit 4.4450 4.4845 +0.89 Yuan 6.8885 6.9467 +0.84 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore)