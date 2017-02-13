(Repeats to additional subscribers) * Most EM Asian currencies edge lower versus dollar * Dollar holds firm after U.S.-Japan summit * But moves limited ahead of Yellen's testimony By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Feb 13 Most emerging Asian currencies inched lower on Monday, as the dollar held firm after a closely watched two-day U.S.-Japan summit over the weekend did not unnerve markets by mentioning currency policy. U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appeared to have had a smooth meeting, allaying investor worries Trump would talk tough on trade, currency and security issues with a key Asian political ally. That outcome led to a rise in the dollar against the Japanese yen and helped support the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, with the dollar index edging up around 0.2 percent. Most emerging Asian currencies inched lower against the greenback. Currencies such as the Singapore dollar and South Korean won slipped 0.1 percent, while the Philippine peso eased 0.2 percent. The moves in emerging Asian currencies were mild, however, as market participants await U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony to Congress later this week, as well as details on President Trump's tax reform plans, expected in the next few weeks. "The market may remain in consolidation or range trade ahead of the testimony of Yellen," said Gao Qi, EM Asia FX strategist for Scotiabank in Singapore. "If Yellen sounds hawkish tomorrow evening then we could see the dollar continue to rise and we will see, I think, a relatively big impact on...emerging Asian currencies," he said. Yellen is due to speak about the U.S. economy and monetary policy before the Senate Banking Committee on Feb. 14, and give further testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Feb. 15. The dollar had gained against Asian currencies late last week after Trump promised a "phenomenal" tax plan in a White House meeting with airline executives on Thursday, renewing investor hopes for reflationary U.S. fiscal policies. Still, given lingering uncertainty over the details of Trump's tax plan, and whether it would be supported by Congress, any gains in the dollar could be limited in the near term, said Teppei Ino, an analyst for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore. "Although the dollar index is back at the 100-level, I don't get the sense that we will see an environment where we can expect it to rise above 102," Ino said, referring to the outlook for the dollar against a basket of six major currencies. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0356 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 113.90 113.19 -0.62 Sing dlr 1.4238 1.4220 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 31.009 31.051 +0.14 Korean won 1151.61 1150.60 -0.09 Baht 35.05 35.07 +0.05 Peso 49.945 49.860 -0.17 Rupiah 13327 13315 -0.09 Rupee 66.97 66.89 -0.13 Ringgit 4.4470 4.4420 -0.11 Yuan 6.8832 6.8775 -0.08 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 113.90 117.07 +2.78 Sing dlr 1.4238 1.4490 +1.77 Taiwan dlr 31.009 32.279 +4.10 Korean won 1151.61 1207.70 +4.87 Baht 35.05 35.80 +2.14 Peso 49.95 49.72 -0.45 Rupiah 13327 13470 +1.07 Rupee 66.97 67.92 +1.41 Ringgit 4.4470 4.4845 +0.84 Yuan 6.8832 6.9467 +0.92 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)