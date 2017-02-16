Feb 16 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0153 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0153 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 113.83 114.16 +0.29 Sing dlr 1.4184 1.4187 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.750 30.765 +0.05 Korean won 1136.00 1142.20 +0.55 Baht 34.99 35.01 +0.07 Peso 49.890 49.920 +0.06 Rupiah 13320 13328 +0.06 Rupee 66.90 66.91 +0.01 Ringgit 4.4485 4.4470 -0.03 Yuan 6.8566 6.8710 +0.21 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 113.83 117.07 +2.85 Sing dlr 1.4184 1.4490 +2.16 Taiwan dlr 30.750 32.279 +4.97 Korean won 1136.00 1207.70 +6.31 Baht 34.99 35.80 +2.34 Peso 49.89 49.72 -0.34 Rupiah 13320 13470 +1.13 Rupee 66.90 67.92 +1.53 Ringgit 4.4485 4.4845 +0.81 Yuan 6.8566 6.9467 +1.31 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)