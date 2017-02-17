Feb 17 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0231 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0231 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 113.43 113.25 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.4169 1.4166 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.772 30.792 +0.06 Korean won 1144.30 1141.50 -0.24 Baht 34.97 34.99 +0.06 Peso 49.960 49.970 +0.02 Rupiah 13328 13315 -0.10 Rupee 67.07 67.08 +0.01 Ringgit 4.4550 4.4510 -0.09 Yuan 6.8625 6.8540 -0.12 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 113.43 117.07 +3.21 Sing dlr 1.4169 1.4490 +2.27 Taiwan dlr 30.772 32.279 +4.90 Korean won 1144.30 1207.70 +5.54 Baht 34.97 35.80 +2.38 Peso 49.96 49.72 -0.48 Rupiah 13328 13470 +1.07 Rupee 67.07 67.92 +1.27 Ringgit 4.4550 4.4845 +0.66 Yuan 6.8625 6.9467 +1.23 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)