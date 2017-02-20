Feb 20 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0345 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0345 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 113.07 113.00 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.4177 1.4183 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.798 30.776 -0.07 Korean won 1147.00 1146.30 -0.06 Baht 35.00 34.98 -0.07 Peso 50.200 50.000 -0.40 Rupiah 13351 13330 -0.16 Rupee 66.98 67.02 +0.06 Ringgit 4.4560 4.4510 -0.11 Yuan 6.8667 6.8689 +0.03 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 113.07 117.07 +3.54 Sing dlr 1.4177 1.4490 +2.21 Taiwan dlr 30.798 32.279 +4.81 Korean won 1147.00 1207.70 +5.29 Baht 35.00 35.80 +2.29 Peso 50.20 49.72 -0.96 Rupiah 13328 13470 +1.07 Rupee 66.98 67.92 +1.40 Ringgit 4.4480 4.4845 +0.82 Yuan 6.8667 6.9467 +1.17 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE)