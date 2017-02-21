Feb 21 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0158 GMT. The Philippine peso hit a fresh 10-year low of 50.34 per dollar on Tuesday, extending its losses after it breached key technical support at 50.00 against the greenback the previous day. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0158 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 113.49 113.12 -0.33 Sing dlr 1.4208 1.4182 -0.18 Taiwan dlr 30.839 30.804 -0.11 Korean won 1145.75 1147.50 +0.15 Baht 35.04 35.03 -0.04 Peso 50.330 50.230 -0.20 Rupiah 13370 13353 -0.13 Rupee 66.92 66.93 +0.01 Ringgit 4.4580 4.4560 -0.04 Yuan 6.8819 6.8750 -0.10 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 113.49 117.07 +3.15 Sing dlr 1.4208 1.4490 +1.98 Taiwan dlr 30.839 32.279 +4.67 Korean won 1145.75 1207.70 +5.41 Baht 35.04 35.80 +2.18 Peso 50.33 49.72 -1.21 Rupiah 13370 13470 +0.75 Rupee 66.92 67.92 +1.49 Ringgit 4.4580 4.4845 +0.59 Yuan 6.8819 6.9467 +0.94 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)