Feb 22 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0201 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 113.45 113.66 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.4185 1.4205 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 30.721 30.793 +0.23 Korean won 1138.32 1146.10 +0.68 Baht 35.01 35.03 +0.04 Peso 50.235 50.250 +0.03 Rupiah 13350 13370 +0.15 Rupee 66.92 66.93 +0.01 Ringgit 4.4570 4.4555 -0.03 Yuan 6.8776 6.8810 +0.05 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 113.45 117.07 +3.19 Sing dlr 1.4185 1.4490 +2.15 Taiwan dlr 30.721 32.279 +5.07 Korean won 1138.32 1207.70 +6.09 Baht 35.01 35.80 +2.27 Peso 50.24 49.72 -1.03 Rupiah 13350 13470 +0.90 Rupee 66.92 67.92 +1.49 Ringgit 4.4570 4.4845 +0.62 Yuan 6.8776 6.9467 +1.00 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE)