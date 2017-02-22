* Won, Taiwan dollar, Indonesian rupiah edge higher * Dollar-selling by local exporters bolsters won * Near-term focus on Fed minutes due later on Wednesday (Adds text, updates prices) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Feb 22 Most Asian currencies were steady to firmer on Wednesday, as investors awaited the minutes of the Fed's latest meeting for hints on the timing and pace of possible U.S. interest rate increases. Dollar-selling by local exporters helped give a lift to the South Korean won, which rose 0.4 percent against the greenback. The Taiwan dollar and a few other Asian currencies including the Indonesian rupiah also inched higher. Analysts said the firm tone of regional equities coupled with the U.S. dollar's pullback from a six-day high set against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday helped lend support to Asian currencies. There was also some focus on the news that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had told International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Tuesday that he expects the IMF to provide a "frank and candid" analysis of exchange rate policies. "Overall, we see North Asian (currencies) outperforming partly due to the uncertain U.S. trade policy, as no one wants to be in the crosshairs at the current juncture," said Andy Ji, Asia currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The rationale is that South Korean and Taiwanese authorities may be more cautious than usual about conducting dollar-buying currency intervention as that could raise the risk of them being labelled currency manipulators by the United States, Ji said. In late January, U.S. President Donald Trump had accused Japan and China of engaging in devaluing their currencies, while trade adviser Peter Navarro said Germany was using a "grossly undervalued" euro to gain an advantage. That has stirred concerns that the currency policies of Asian economies with large trade surpluses could face increased scrutiny from the United States. In the near-term, Asian currencies could take their cues from the minutes of the Fed's Jan. 31-Feb. 1 policy meeting, due later on Wednesday. The focus will be on the Fed's economic assessment in the minutes, which should emphasise a recent uptick in economic data, although the market may still remain sceptical about the chances of a near-term Fed rate hike, said Christopher Wong, senior FX strategist for May bank. "Markets are likely to second-guess how convinced and cohesive the FOMC members are in terms of raising (interest rates) soon," Wong said. "In our opinion, the March meeting remains a live one," he said, adding that there was a risk that the Fed could catch the market off guard if the market remains complacent about the chances of a near-term rise in U.S. interest rates. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0436 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 113.41 113.66 +0.22 Sing dlr 1.4190 1.4205 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 30.762 30.793 +0.10 Korean won 1141.10 1146.10 +0.44 Baht 35.01 35.03 +0.05 Peso 50.270 50.250 -0.04 Rupiah 13356 13370 +0.10 Rupee 66.88 66.93 +0.07 Ring 4.4540 4.4555 +0.03 Yuan 6.8795 6.8810 +0.02 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End Pct Move prevue year Japan yen 113.41 117.07 +3.23 Sing dlr 1.4190 1.4490 +2.11 Taiwan dlr 30.762 32.279 +4.93 Korean won 1141.10 1207.70 +5.84 Baht 35.01 35.80 +2.27 Peso 50.27 49.72 -1.09 Rupiah 13356 13470 +0.85 Rupee 66.88 67.92 +1.56 Ring 4.4540 4.4845 +0.68 Yuan 6.8795 6.9467 +0.98 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Additional reporting by Dahee Kim in Seoul, Reuters FX analyst Ewen Chew; Editing by Kim Coghill)