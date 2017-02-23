Feb 23 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0204 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 113.25 113.32 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.4157 1.4126 -0.22 Taiwan dlr 30.740 30.779 +0.13 Korean won 1137.93 1142.60 +0.41 Baht 35.00 35.02 +0.06 Peso 50.225 50.230 +0.01 Rupiah 13355 13362 +0.05 Rupee 66.97 66.96 -0.01 Ringgit 4.4480 4.4510 +0.07 Yuan 6.8773 6.8781 +0.01 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 113.25 117.07 +3.37 Sing dlr 1.4157 1.4490 +2.35 Taiwan dlr 30.740 32.279 +5.01 Korean won 1137.93 1207.70 +6.13 Baht 35.00 35.80 +2.31 Peso 50.23 49.72 -1.01 Rupiah 13355 13470 +0.86 Rupee 66.97 67.92 +1.42 Ringgit 4.4480 4.4845 +0.82 Yuan 6.8773 6.9467 +1.01 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE)