Feb 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0211 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 112.84 112.63 -0.19 Sing dlr 1.4079 1.4064 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 30.710 30.745 +0.11 Korean won 1132.70 1137.30 +0.41 Baht 34.97 34.98 +0.04 Peso 50.180 50.225 +0.09 Rupiah 13335 13350 +0.11 Rupee 66.83 66.82 -0.01 Ringgit 4.4450 4.4470 +0.04 Yuan 6.8711 6.8735 +0.03 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 112.84 117.07 +3.75 Sing dlr 1.4079 1.4490 +2.92 Taiwan dlr 30.710 32.279 +5.11 Korean won 1132.70 1207.70 +6.62 Baht 34.97 35.80 +2.40 Peso 50.18 49.72 -0.92 Rupiah 13335 13470 +1.01 Rupee 66.83 67.92 +1.64 Ringgit 4.4450 4.4845 +0.89 Yuan 6.8711 6.9467 +1.10 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore)