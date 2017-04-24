April 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest Previous day Pct Move bid Japan yen 109.990 109.07 -0.84 Sing dlr 1.394 1.3966 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 30.312 30.363 +0.17 Korean won 1132.10 1134.4 +0.20 0 Baht 34.340 34.259 -0.24 Peso 49.820 49.76 -0.12 Rupiah * * * Rupee 64.610 64.61 +0.00 Ringgit * * * Yuan 6.884 6.8868 +0.05 Change so far Currency Latest End 2016 Pct Move bid Japan yen 109.990 117.07 +6.44 Sing dlr 1.394 1.4490 +3.97 Taiwan dlr 30.312 32.279 +6.49 Korean won 1132.10 1207.70 +6.68 0 Baht 34.340 35.80 +4.25 Peso 49.820 49.72 -0.20 Rupiah 13316.0 13470* +1.16 00* Rupee 64.610 67.92 +5.12 Ringgit 4.398* 4.4845* +1.97 Yuan 6.884 6.9467 +0.92 * Markets in Indonesia and Malaysia are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)