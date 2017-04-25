April 25 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest Previous Pct Move bid day Japan yen 109.900 109.75 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.393 1.3924 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.230 30.272 +0.14 Korean won 1133.30 1129.9 -0.30 0 Baht 34.370 34.35 -0.06 Peso 49.760 49.785 +0.05 Rupiah 13290.0 13316 +0.20 00 Rupee 64.440 64.44 +0.00 Ringgit 4.390 4.398 +0.18 Yuan 6.885 6.8846 -0.01 Change so far Currency Latest End 2016 Pct Move bid Japan yen 109.900 117.07 +6.52 Sing dlr 1.393 1.4490 +4.01 Taiwan dlr 30.230 32.279 +6.78 Korean won 1133.30 1207.70 +6.56 0 Baht 34.370 35.80 +4.16 Peso 49.760 49.72 -0.08 Rupiah 13290.0 13470 +1.35 00 Rupee 64.440 67.92 +5.40 Ringgit 4.390 4.4845 +2.15 Yuan 6.885 6.9467 +0.90 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)