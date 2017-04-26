April 26 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 111.220 111.08 -0.13 Sing dlr 1.394 1.3934 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.075 30.152 +0.26 Korean won 1127.50 1125.4 -0.19 0 Baht 34.420 34.38 -0.12 Peso 49.700 49.675 -0.05 Rupiah 13280.0 13275 -0.04 00 Rupee 64.260 64.26 +0.00 Ringgit 4.363 4.369 +0.14 Yuan 6.887 6.8851 -0.03 Change so far Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 111.220 117.07 +5.26 Sing dlr 1.394 1.4490 +3.98 Taiwan dlr 30.075 32.279 +7.33 Korean won 1127.50 1207.70 +7.11 0 Baht 34.420 35.80 +4.01 Peso 49.700 49.72 +0.04 Rupiah 13280.0 13470 +1.43 00 Rupee 64.260 67.92 +5.70 Ringgit 4.363 4.4845 +2.78 Yuan 6.887 6.9467 +0.86 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)