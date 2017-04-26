(Adds text, updates prices) By Anusha Ravindranath April 26 Most emerging Asian currencies were stronger on Wednesday with the Taiwan dollar at a two-and-a-half year high, spurred by persistent foreign inflows, while the Indian rupee climbed to a 20-month peak, buoyed by a local stock market rally. The Taiwan dollar rose for a fifth day and was at its strongest level against the U.S. dollar since September 2014. The currency tracked the strength in local equities, which rose mirroring an overnight rally on Wall Street and as retail investors joined the foreign buying spree. The Indian rupee gained for a third straight session and took cues from the record rally in local share market after a host of strong domestic quarterly results and hopes for additional foreign inflows to India boosted sentiment. "Even as there are likely gains in the dollar, on the domestic front, excess rupee liquidity in the banking sector and continuous (foreign inflows) could prevent the Reserve Bank of India to intervene aggressively in the forex market," HDFC Bank said in a note. "Therefore, the rupee could continue to trade with an appreciation bias in the near-term." Meanwhile, investors in broader Asia shifted their focus to a major tax announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump. He is set to unveil a tax plan on Wednesday, with markets anticipating a sharp slash in corporate income tax rates. Trump's proposal to exclude the controversial "border-adjustment" tax on imports will come as a relief for export oriented countries such as Taiwan and South Korea. "If the tax reforms come as expected, it is going to be supportive for Asian equities and we can expect a bit more appreciation in the Asian currencies going forward, just from the lift in risk appetite," Chang Wei Liang an FX strategist at Mizuho Bank said. The dollar surged against the safe-haven yen on Tuesday as strong new U.S. home sales data and optimism surrounding the expected tax reforms soothed sentiment. The Japanese central bank announces the outcome of its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and is expected to keep its policy settings steady. MALAYSIAN RINGGIT The ringgit rose for a second day to a five-month peak. Mizuho's Chang said the ringgit is benefiting from the recently announced liberalisation of its onshore markets, which helps address foreign investor concerns about managing their risk exposure in that market. "We believe that (announcement) could potentially revive inflows into Malaysia," he said. Recently, Bank Negara unveiled plans to ease the hedging rules in the onshore foreign exchange (forex) and bond markets in Malaysia. (bit.ly/2q5rNEi)(bit.ly/2pk2jm3) The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0527 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 111.380 111.08 -0.27 Sing dlr 1.392 1.3934 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.019 30.152 +0.44 Korean won 1123.40 1125.4 +0.18 0 Baht 34.403 34.38 -0.07 Peso 49.655 49.675 +0.04 Rupiah 13275.0 13275 +0.00 00 Rupee 63.990 64.26 +0.42 Ringgit 4.352 4.369 +0.39 Yuan 6.886 6.8851 -0.01 Change so far Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 111.380 117.07 +5.11 Sing dlr 1.392 1.4490 +4.07 Taiwan dlr 30.019 32.279 +7.53 Korean won 1123.40 1207.70 +7.50 0 Baht 34.403 35.80 +4.06 Peso 49.655 49.72 +0.13 Rupiah 13275.0 13470 +1.47 00 Rupee 63.990 67.92 +6.14 Ringgit 4.352 4.4845 +3.04 Yuan 6.886 6.9467 +0.89 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)