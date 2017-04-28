(Removes headline reference to Philippine peso as market shut for holiday) April 28 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0154 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 111.110 111.25 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.396 1.3963 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.161 30.156 -0.02 Korean won 1129.70 1130.1 +0.04 0 Baht 34.620 34.58 -0.12 Peso* 49.950* 49.78* -0.34 Rupiah 13327.0 13313 -0.11 00 Rupee 64.150 64.15 +0.00 Ringgit 4.347 4.345 -0.05 Yuan 6.896 6.8965 +0.00 Change so far Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 111.110 117.07 +5.36 Sing dlr 1.396 1.4490 +3.81 Taiwan dlr 30.161 32.279 +7.02 Korean won 1129.70 1207.70 +6.90 0 Baht 34.620 35.80 +3.41 Peso* 49.950* 49.72* -0.46 Rupiah 13327.0 13470 +1.07 00 Rupee 64.150 67.92 +5.88 Ringgit 4.347 4.4845 +3.16 Yuan 6.896 6.9467 +0.73 * Philippine market is closed for a holiday (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)