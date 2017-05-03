May 3 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.060 111.96 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.393 1.3932 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.985 30.062 +0.26 Korean won* 1130.500* 1137.9* +0.65 Baht 34.420 34.49 +0.20 Peso 49.920 49.99 +0.14 Rupiah 13290.000 13310 +0.15 Rupee 64.213 64.21 +0.00 Ringgit 4.314 4.326 +0.29 Yuan 6.893 6.8965 +0.05 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.060 117.07 +4.47 Sing dlr 1.393 1.4490 +4.04 Taiwan dlr 29.985 32.279 +7.65 Korean won 1130.500 1207.70 +6.83 Baht 34.420 35.80 +4.01 Peso 49.920 49.72 -0.40 Rupiah 13290.000 13470 +1.35 Rupee 64.213 67.92 +5.77 Ringgit 4.314 4.4845 +3.96 Yuan 6.893 6.9467 +0.78 * South Korean market is closed for a holiday (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)