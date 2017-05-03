(Adds text, updates prices) By Shashwat Pradhan May 3 Most Asian currencies crept higher on Wednesday as strong manufacturing activity across the regional economies spurred risk appetite, but dollar losses were contained as investors expect the Federal Reserve could possibly signal a June rate increase later in the day. Factories across much of Asia got off to a solid start in the second quarter, buoyed by strong global demand, particularly for hi-tech gadgets which are leading a strong rally in electronics. The Indonesian rupiah appreciated 0.1 percent against the dollar after manufacturing activity improved for the second straight month in April to hit a 10-month high. The Indian rupee strengthened for a second day after a business survey showed that Indian manufacturing activity expanded for a fourth consecutive month in April, helped by stronger growth in new orders. "The manufacturing PMI prints from Asia was mostly upbeat and well in the expansion territory, suggesting that the manufacturing momentum still had room to extend in Q2," OCBC Bank said in a note. Among other currencies, the Taiwanese dollar was firmer for a second day, rising 0.1 percent to hit its highest since Sept. 2014. Taiwan's central bank said it sees volatility in the local currency against the U.S. dollar as "unavoidable" and urged local companies to be vigilant about currency hedging. Markets are also keeping a close eye on the Fed's policy statement for hints on the U.S. interest rate outlook. The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, but investors will look to see whether the central bank downplays the recent soft patch in the economy to leave the door open for a rate increase in June. "The Federal Open Market Committee should provide some interest but will offer little in the way of a surprise with the market more focused on the language surrounding June," Stephen Innes, senior trader at OANDA said. The dollar last traded at 112.07 yen, not very far from Tuesday's peak of 112.3 yen, its strongest level since March 21. With Japanese markets closed for a public holiday on Wednesday and the rest of the week, market liquidity is likely to be thinner than usual. MALAYSIAN RINGGIT The Malaysian ringgit appreciated against the dollar for a sixth-straight day on Wednesday as manufacturing activity expanded for the first time in two years, supported by rises in output and new orders. The ringgit strengthened 0.3 percent to touch its strongest level since Nov. 2016. "We are positive on the ringgit outlook given the recent initiatives from Bank Negara Malaysia to broaden and deepen the onshore financial markets. We interpret those steps as positive development and expect foreign investors’ confidence to gradually return," Maybank said in a note. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0529 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.070 111.96 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.393 1.3932 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.034 30.062 +0.09 Korean won* 1130.500* 1137.9* +0.65 Baht 34.420 34.49 +0.20 Peso 49.920 49.99 +0.14 Rupiah 13296.000 13310 +0.11 Rupee 64.130 64.21 +0.13 Ringgit 4.313 4.326 +0.30 Yuan 6.891 6.8965 +0.08 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.070 117.07 +4.46 Sing dlr 1.393 1.4490 +4.00 Taiwan dlr 30.034 32.279 +7.47 Korean won* 1130.500* 1207.70* +6.83 Baht 34.420 35.80 +4.01 Peso 49.920 49.72 -0.40 Rupiah 13296.000 13470 +1.31 Rupee 64.130 67.92 +5.91 Ringgit 4.313 4.4845 +3.98 Yuan 6.891 6.9467 +0.80 South Korean market was closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)