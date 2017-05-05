May 5 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0224 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.570 112.45 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.401 1.4003 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.151 30.140 -0.04 Korean won* 1132.700 1130.5 -0.19 Baht 34.580 34.59 +0.03 Peso 49.890 49.87 -0.04 Rupiah 13337.000 13326 -0.08 Rupee 64.175 64.18 +0.00 Ringgit 4.334 4.326 -0.17 Yuan 6.896 6.8956 -0.01 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.570 117.07 +4.00 Sing dlr 1.401 1.4490 +3.43 Taiwan dlr 30.151 32.279 +7.06 Korean won* 1132.700 1207.70 +6.62 Baht 34.580 35.80 +3.53 Peso 49.890 49.72 -0.34 Rupiah 13337.000 13470 +1.00 Rupee 64.175 67.92 +5.84 Ringgit 4.334 4.4845 +3.48 Yuan 6.896 6.9467 +0.73 * South Korean market is closed for a holiday (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru)