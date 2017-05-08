BRIEF-Ipca Labs says U.S.FDA has not carried new inspections at co's Madhya Pradesh, Pithampur, Silvassa plants
* Says clarification on U.S. FDA communication on company's manufacturing units
May 8 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0150 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0150 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 112.840 112.71 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.405 1.4044 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.144 30.182 +0.13 Korean won 1132.600 1132.7 +0.01 Baht 34.660 34.66 0.00 Peso 49.870 49.91 +0.08 Rupiah 13325.000 13327 +0.02 Rupee 64.370 64.37 0.00 Ringgit 4.332 4.335 +0.07 Yuan 6.904 6.9026 -0.03 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.840 117.07 +3.75 Sing dlr 1.405 1.4490 +3.16 Taiwan dlr 30.144 32.279 +7.08 Korean won 1132.600 1207.70 +6.63 Baht 34.660 35.80 +3.29 Peso 49.870 49.72 -0.30 Rupiah 13325.000 13470 +1.09 Rupee 64.370 67.92 +5.51 Ringgit 4.332 4.4845 +3.52 Yuan 6.904 6.9467 +0.61 (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
June 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BT: French telecoms company Orange could get 900 million pounds ($1.15 billion) by reducing its stake in British rival BT Group from 4 percent to as little as 1.33 percent, it said on Monday. * SHELL: A consortium comprising France's Total and Royal Dutch Shell won the 15th shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, the Mexican oil reg