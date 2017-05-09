May 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0150 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0152 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.210 113.24 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.406 1.4054 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.171 30.166 -0.02 Korean won* 1131.400 1132.7 +0.11 Baht 34.660 34.653 -0.02 Peso 49.905 49.86 -0.09 Rupiah 13315.000 13307 -0.06 Rupee 64.300 64.30 +0.00 Ringgit 4.339 4.335 -0.09 Yuan 6.907 6.9050 -0.03 * Market is closed due to the presidential election in South Korea Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.210 117.07 +3.41 Sing dlr 1.406 1.4490 +3.07 Taiwan dlr 30.171 32.279 +6.99 Korean won 1131.400 1207.70 +6.74 Baht 34.660 35.80 +3.29 Peso 49.905 49.72 -0.37 Rupiah 13315.000 13470 +1.16 Rupee 64.300 67.92 +5.63 Ringgit 4.339 4.4845 +3.35 Yuan 6.907 6.9467 +0.57 (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)