May 11 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 114.150 114.27 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.412 1.4104 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 30.245 30.266 +0.07 Korean won 1132.800 1135.8 +0.26 Baht 34.810 34.763 -0.14 Peso 49.960 49.95 -0.02 Rupiah* 13355.000 13355 +0.00 Rupee 64.620 64.62 +0.00 Ringgit 4.348 4.345 -0.07 Yuan 6.906 6.9012 -0.06 *Closed for market holiday Change so far Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 114.150 117.07 +2.56 Sing dlr 1.412 1.4490 +2.62 Taiwan dlr 30.245 32.279 +6.73 Korean won 1132.800 1207.70 +6.61 Baht 34.810 35.80 +2.84 Peso 49.960 49.72 -0.48 Rupiah 13355.000 13470 +0.86 Rupee 64.620 67.92 +5.11 Ringgit 4.348 4.4845 +3.14 Yuan 6.906 6.9467 +0.60 (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru)