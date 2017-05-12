May 12 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0147 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0147 GMT Currency Latest Previou Pct Move bid s day Japan yen 113.770 113.84 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.408 1.4067 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.163 30.215 +0.17 Korean won 1126.500 1127.9 +0.12 Baht 34.710 34.75 +0.12 Peso 49.845 49.91 +0.13 Rupiah 13335.00 13355 +0.15 0 Rupee 64.375 64.38 +0.00 Ringgit 4.344 4.346 +0.05 Yuan 6.901 6.9025 +0.03 Change so far Currency Latest End Pct Move bid 2016 Japan yen 113.770 117.07 +2.90 Sing dlr 1.408 1.4490 +2.92 Taiwan dlr 30.163 32.279 +7.02 Korean won 1126.500 1207.70 +7.21 Baht 34.710 35.80 +3.14 Peso 49.845 49.72 -0.25 Rupiah 13335.00 13470 +1.01 0 Rupee 64.375 67.92 +5.51 Ringgit 4.344 4.4845 +3.23 Yuan 6.901 6.9467 +0.67 (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru)