May 17 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.640 113.11 +0.42 Sing dlr 1.395 1.3949 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.120 30.115 -0.02 Korean won 1117.700 1116 -0.15 Baht 34.450 34.51 +0.17 Peso 49.740 49.68 -0.12 Rupiah 13300.000 13296 -0.03 Rupee 64.080 64.08 +0.00 Ringgit 4.320 4.32 +0.00 Yuan 6.882 6.8880 +0.08 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.640 117.07 +3.93 Sing dlr 1.395 1.4490 +3.89 Taiwan dlr 30.120 32.279 +7.17 Korean won 1117.700 1207.70 +8.05 Baht 34.450 35.80 +3.92 Peso 49.740 49.72 -0.04 Rupiah 13300.000 13470 +1.28 Rupee 64.080 67.92 +5.99 Ringgit 4.320 4.4845 +3.81 Yuan 6.882 6.9467 +0.94 (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)