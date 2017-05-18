May 18 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.000 110.8 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.391 1.3898 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 30.191 30.140 -0.17 Korean won 1125.400 1118.3 -0.63 Baht 34.500 34.52 +0.06 Peso 49.820 49.76 -0.12 Rupiah 13340.000 13322 -0.13 Rupee 64.150 64.15 +0.00 Ringgit 4.325 4.321 -0.09 Yuan 6.887 6.8847 -0.03 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.000 117.07 +5.47 Sing dlr 1.391 1.4490 +4.15 Taiwan dlr 30.191 32.279 +6.92 Korean won 1125.400 1207.70 +7.31 Baht 34.500 35.80 +3.77 Peso 49.820 49.72 -0.20 Rupiah 13340.000 13470 +0.97 Rupee 64.150 67.92 +5.88 Ringgit 4.325 4.4845 +3.69 Yuan 6.887 6.9467 +0.87 (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)