US STOCKS-Wall St hits record highs on strong technology, health stocks
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
May 19 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.230 111.47 +0.22 Sing dlr 1.393 1.3924 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.268 30.225 -0.14 Korean won 1129.200 1124.5 -0.42 Baht 34.530 34.49 -0.12 Peso 49.920 49.805 -0.23 Rupiah 13415.000 13353 -0.46 Rupee 64.840 64.84 +0.00 Ringgit 4.331 4.326 -0.12 Yuan 6.895 6.8860 -0.12 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.230 117.07 +5.25 Sing dlr 1.393 1.4490 +4.05 Taiwan dlr 30.268 32.279 +6.64 Korean won 1129.200 1207.70 +6.95 Baht 34.530 35.80 +3.68 Peso 49.920 49.72 -0.40 Rupiah 13415.000 13470 +0.41 Rupee 64.840 67.92 +4.75 Ringgit 4.331 4.4845 +3.54 Yuan 6.895 6.9467 +0.76 (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow hitting record highs with growth sectors such as technology in favor again as investors appeared to regain confidence in the economy.