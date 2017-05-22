May 22 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0147 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0147 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.470 111.26 -0.19 Sing dlr 1.386 1.3847 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.000 30.210 +0.70 Korean won 1117.700 1127.2 +0.85 Baht 34.350 34.259 -0.26 Peso 49.770 49.87 +0.20 Rupiah 13297.000 13330 +0.25 Rupee 64.640 64.64 +0.00 Ringgit 4.305 4.32 +0.35 Yuan 6.888 6.8870 -0.01 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.470 117.07 +5.02 Sing dlr 1.386 1.4490 +4.52 Taiwan dlr 30.000 32.279 +7.60 Korean won 1117.700 1207.70 +8.05 Baht 34.350 35.80 +4.22 Peso 49.770 49.72 -0.10 Rupiah 13297.000 13470 +1.30 Rupee 64.640 67.92 +5.07 Ringgit 4.305 4.4845 +4.17 Yuan 6.888 6.9467 +0.85 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)