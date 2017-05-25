May 25 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0142 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.660 111.49 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.384 1.3844 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 30.091 30.183 +0.31 Korean won 1118.300 1126.8 +0.76 Baht 34.270 34.37 +0.29 Peso 49.890 49.995 +0.21 Rupee 64.730 64.73 +0.00 Ringgit 4.277 4.291 +0.34 Yuan 6.886 6.8895 +0.05 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.660 117.07 +4.85 Sing dlr 1.384 1.4490 +4.67 Taiwan dlr 30.091 32.279 +7.27 Korean won 1118.300 1207.70 +7.99 Baht 34.270 35.80 +4.46 Peso 49.890 49.72 -0.34 Rupee 64.730 67.92 +4.93 Ringgit 4.277 4.4845 +4.86 Yuan 6.886 6.9467 +0.88 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Benagluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)