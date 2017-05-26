May 26 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0148 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.730 111.82 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.384 1.3863 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 30.087 30.084 -0.01 Korean won 1118.600 1116.5 -0.19 Baht 34.050 34.23 +0.53 Peso 49.860 49.83 -0.06 Rupiah 13290.000 13307 +0.13 Rupee 64.610 64.61 +0.00 Ringgit 4.273 4.277 +0.09 Yuan 6.854 6.8705 +0.24 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.730 117.07 +4.78 Sing dlr 1.384 1.4490 +4.67 Taiwan dlr 30.087 32.279 +7.29 Korean won 1118.600 1207.70 +7.97 Baht 34.050 35.80 +5.14 Peso 49.860 49.72 -0.28 Rupiah 13290.000 13470 +1.35 Rupee 64.610 67.92 +5.12 Ringgit 4.273 4.4845 +4.95 Yuan 6.854 6.9467 +1.35 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)