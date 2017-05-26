* Yuan extends gains to 3-month high
* OPEC accord helps ringgit to highest in nearly 2 years
By Rushil Dutta
May 26 China's yuan rose to a three-month high
on Friday, and the Malaysian ringgit firmed to its strongest in
nearly two years after OPEC and other oil producers agreed to
keep output reduced for a further nine months, but most Asian
currencies were directionless.
The yuan had jumped to its highest since
March-end a day earlier as major state-owned banks sold dollars
in what some traders said was a show of strength after Moody's
downgraded China's credit ratings.
There was also speculation that China may be adjusting the
way it calculates the yuan's daily midpoint rate to tamp down
volatility.
The latest gains left the yuan on track to post its best
weekly performance since mid-January.
Malaysia's ringgit was on track for its sixth
straight session of gains and by midday was standing about 1
percent up for the week.
As an oil and gas producer, Malaysia was expected to benefit
from an agreement by OPEC and some other crude producers on
Thursday to extend supply cuts of 1.8 million barrels per day
until the end of the first quarter of 2018.
Asian currencies had mostly gained after minutes from the
Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed policymakers
favouring a gradual approach to rate hikes, but that rally
faded.
The Thai baht was the biggest gainer in the region,
adding 0.4 percent against the dollar, rising to its highest
since July, 2015.
Thursday's top gainers, the South Korean won and
the Taiwan dollar both lost steam. The won, however,
was still poised for its fourth straight week of gains.
Taiwan's markets were headed for a long weekend, with
financial markets closed on Monday and Tuesday for a national
holiday.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0543 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 111.450 111.82 +0.33
Sing dlr 1.385 1.3863 +0.10
Taiwan dlr 30.118 30.084 -0.11
Korean won 1119.200 1116.5 -0.24
Baht 34.080 34.23 +0.44
Peso 49.870 49.83 -0.08
Rupiah 13296.000 13307 +0.08
Rupee 64.610 64.61 +0.00
Ringgit 4.275 4.277 +0.05
Yuan 6.858 6.8705 +0.18
Change so far
Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move
Japan yen 111.450 117.07 +5.04
Sing dlr 1.385 1.4490 +4.63
Taiwan dlr 30.118 32.279 +7.18
Korean won 1119.200 1207.70 +7.91
Baht 34.080 35.80 +5.05
Peso 49.870 49.72 -0.30
Rupiah 13296.000 13470 +1.31
Rupee 64.610 67.92 +5.12
Ringgit 4.275 4.4845 +4.90
Yuan 6.858 6.9467 +1.29
(Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)