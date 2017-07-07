EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies tepid after global bonds sell-off; U.S. jobs data in focus

(Adds text, updates prices) By Christina Martin July 7 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies traded cautiously on Friday as global sovereign debt yields were elevated across the board on bets the European Central Bank (ECB) is moving closer towards unwinding its monetary stimulus, even as investors awaited the U.S. June jobs report. The prospect of the ECB turning off the flow of easy money has been a dominant global market theme since President Mario Draghi's hawkish comments last week, pushing bond yields higher and hurting equities. The dollar gained against the yen after the Bank of Japan increased its purchases of Japanese government bonds in a move aimed at stemming a rise in yields. "From a structural viewpoint, the re-balancing away from hitherto cyclical trades (or partial unwind of carry) given the ECB's slightly more confident tone may see the dollar trading mixed," OCBC said in a note. The 10-year Japanese government bond yield hit a five-month high of 0.105 percent earlier in the day, while the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield touched a nearly eight-week high of 2.391 percent on Thursday. The German 10-year bund yield hovered near an 18-month high after the ECB's June meeting minutes showed the central bank opening the door to dropping a long-standing bond buying pledge. In Asian currencies, the Indonesian rupiah slipped to a seven-week low, while the Chinese yuan traded flat. The Thai baht extended losses for a fifth straight day, hitting its lowest in five weeks, and headed for a second week of losses. "It seems to be a very quiet day in Asian trading floors so far today. Strong export numbers were not enough to take the ringgit significantly stronger, while dollar-yen fixed a bit lower, but with the spot close to unchanged," said Anders Svendsen, chief EM analyst at Nordea Bank. A trader at a Thai local bank added "emerging markets will depreciate for a while since the sell-off tone ended and the nonfarm payroll to be released tonight will also be watched." Activity in the markets was limited ahead of the closely watched U.S. non-farm jobs report due later in the day. Much of the focus was on the wage component of the employment report and whether spending by U.S. consumers would be strong enough to back the Fed's intention to further tighten policy. Oil prices also fell by more than 1 percent early on Friday, with U.S. crude futures dipping below $45 per barrel as news of a rise in U.S. production added to earlier reports that OPEC output was also on the rise. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The Indonesian rupiah, which headed for a third straight day of declines, touched its lowest level since May 19. The Indonesian government has proposed to parliament to hike 2017 spending and cut the revenue target, resulting in a wider budget deficit that almost reaches the legal limit, according to a government document. Indonesian 10-year bond yields rose to its highest level since November 2016. MALAYSIAN RINGGIT Malaysia's ringgit remained unchanged on Friday, even as exports in May rose 32.5 percent from a year earlier, significantly above expectations, as shipments of manufactured goods surged. Export growth outpaced that of imports for the first time since May 2016, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Imports rose 30.4 percent from a year earlier, up from the 24.7 percent in April. The ringgit is headed for a fourth straight week of declines. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0542 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.710 113.2 -0.45 Sing dlr 1.383 1.3820 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.583 30.601 +0.06 Korean won 1155.400 1157.4 +0.17 Baht 34.080 34.06 -0.06 Peso 50.565 50.67 +0.21 Rupiah* 13405.000 13387 -0.13 Rupee* 64.735 64.78 +0.06 Ringgit 4.297 4.297 +0.01 Yuan 6.801 6.8035 +0.03 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.710 117.07 +2.95 Sing dlr 1.383 1.4490 +4.79 Taiwan dlr 30.583 32.279 +5.55 Korean won 1155.400 1207.70 +4.53 Baht 34.080 35.80 +5.05 Peso 50.565 49.72 -1.67 Rupiah 13405.000 13470 +0.48 Rupee 64.735 67.92 +4.92 Ringgit 4.297 4.4845 +4.38 Yuan 6.801 6.9467 +2.14 (Reporting By Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)