EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Taiwan dollar up; Philippine peso down

July 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0138 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.620 113.92 +0.26 Sing dlr 1.380 1.3817 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.495 30.593 +0.32 Korean won 1144.800 1151.1 +0.55 Baht 34.000 34.11 +0.32 Peso 50.570 50.53 -0.08 Rupiah 13366.000 13390 +0.18 Rupee 64.585 64.59 +0.00 Ringgit 4.293 4.296 +0.07 Yuan 6.794 6.8012 +0.11 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.620 117.07 +3.04 Sing dlr 1.380 1.4490 +4.97 Taiwan dlr 30.495 32.279 +5.85 Korean won 1144.800 1207.70 +5.49 Baht 34.000 35.80 +5.29 Peso 50.570 49.72 -1.68 Rupiah 13366.000 13470 +0.78 Rupee 64.585 67.92 +5.16 Ringgit 4.293 4.4845 +4.46 Yuan 6.794 6.9467 +2.25 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)